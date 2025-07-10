Guest: Mike Pearlstein, CEO, Fusion Computing

Mike emphasized the importance for businesses to engage with AI and cybersecurity, advocating for the use of available resources and expert guidance. He discussed the scaling challenges that companies encounter, noting that they often become too focused on daily operations to prioritize strategic growth. He also highlighted the rapid changes in the tech industry, underscoring the necessity for businesses to adapt accordingly. He also mentioned that Fusion Computing is currently providing compliance as a service and is set to launch a more advanced AI engagement model to enhance client support.