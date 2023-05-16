Mako Networks, a leader in secure, cloud-managed networks for distributed enterprises, announced the launch of the Mako Networks Apex Partner Program for Managed Services Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Agents.

“Mako Networks has always been channel-friendly, forging strategic partnerships with agents, resellers and MSPs around the world,” said Todd Vojta, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Mako Networks. “With the launch of the Apex Partner Program, we’re formalizing our partner program and are now officially channel-first.”

The Mako Networks Apex Partner Program offers partners an opportunity to tap into recurring revenue from the rising demand for secure, redundant networking.

The program is segmented by partner business model:

The Apex Reseller Program for MSPs and VARs includes Silver, Gold and Platinum Tiers with escalating discounts and benefits.

The Apex Agent Program includes two levels – Agent and Diamond Agent –with increasing recurring commission rates on managed and voice services revenue.

Partners may qualify to be in one or both programs. Value propositions vary by tier but include sales training and certification, technical training and certifications, access to the Mako Orders Portal, sales and engineering resources, business plan development, access to the Partner quoting tool, deal-based incentives and custom sales collateral.

“Mako offers partners the tools they need to grow a managed network service provider (MNSP) business and drive more monthly recurring revenue,” said Vojta. “Mako technology is built to help MSPs scale their customer relationships without scaling their internal resources.”

