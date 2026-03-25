We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Ctech’s President Carl Fransen, talked about the firm’s technology positioning, security posture, and AI strategy. He described Ctech’s practice of planned evolutionary technology changes every three to five years and its shift from reactive support to proactive business consulting that emphasizes measurable business value and optimized IT spend.

Carl also detailed operational AI use, noting staff use AI daily and that outputs are vetted and humanized before deployment in operations or client engagements. Security was framed as a continuous, organization-wide discipline: 24/7 monitoring via a centralized SOC, AI-assisted log analysis across endpoints and SaaS (including Microsoft 365), and attention to emerging threats and shadow AI.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit: https://www.e-channelnews.com/the-channels-best-2025-recognizing-excellence-in-the-it-industry/