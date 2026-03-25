Who is Simon-David Williams?

With 18 years in the channel, starting as an MSP in 2008 and evolving into a cybersecurity leader, Simon brings a wealth of experience. He recently took on a new mission in 2026 as VP of Le Groupe Millenium Micro. As a member of the Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance and our Board of Advisors, Simon is committed to helping channel partners future-proof their businesses, drawing directly from his experience building and operating a very successful MSP. His advisory role is helping us to shape the future of the channel.

What will Simon bring to ChannelNext Events?

Panel Discussion: The Future MSP (Starting Now!): The future is already here, and MSPs are migrating toward an AI Operating System. As a journalist deeply engaged with “AI Gods” daily, I can assure you there is groundbreaking information you need to know. Don’t miss this crucial discussion on the immediate future of the MSP business. In the Town Hall, you can join the conversation!

Session on Personal AI Agents: Simon will reveal the recipe he used to build his AI Agent and how it provides him with daily assistance.

We have packed the two-day agenda with powerful content designed to benefit every attending channel partner and vendor, regardless of whether you are English or French-speaking!

Join us at ChannelNEXT26 East on April 13-14 in Saint Sauveur, Quebec, to meet and hear from Simon David Williams!

Check out a video preview with Simon: https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-simon-david-williams-at-channelnext-east-2026/