The Reseller Choice Awards are Canada’s most established and largest channel-voted awards for the IT industry. What makes these awards unique is that they are 100% determined by the channel community. Unlike other awards that use a panel of judges, these are based purely on the votes of Canadian MSPs, VARs, and IT Solution Providers. Here is one winner:

Following their recent recognition at the Reseller Choice Awards, Marc Montminy, Regional Sales Manager at ViewSonic, discussed ViewSonic’s aggressive expansion within the Canadian IT channel. He emphasized that ViewSonic remains a “channel-first” organization, a commitment backed by localized infrastructure with major warehouses in Toronto and Vancouver to ensure consistent supply chain reliability for partners.

Marc also presented DirectView LED glue-on-board all-in-one panels as an expanding option for boardrooms and signage enabled by falling prices and simpler installation, noting hospitality and large-room scenarios where brightness and size are critical.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit: https://www.e-channelnews.com/the-channels-best-2025-recognizing-excellence-in-the-it-industry/