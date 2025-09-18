Guest:Tiana Bosnjak, Channel Account Manager – MSP at Sophos, a cybersecurity company that develops and sells a wide range of security software and hardware.

Tiana highlighted key updates from Sophos, including the acquisition of SecureWorks for over a billion Canadian dollars and the launch of the MSP Elevate loyalty program, designed to enhance the experience of Managed Service Provider partners by offering additional benefits and streamlining cybersecurity processes. She acknowledged the challenges MSPs face with time management amid numerous vendors and technologies, emphasizing the importance of these initiatives to help them concentrate on sales and navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape.

