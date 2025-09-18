ViewSonic Corp. announced new investments in its channel operations in Canada including a broadened national footprint and expanded sales team. New smart warehouse operations in Vancouver and Toronto have been launched providing direct-from-factory, in-country fulfillment for ViewSonic’s complete line of visual display and presentation solutions. (offering next day delivery)

“These investments are a direct response to the needs of our partners and the end users they serve,” says Deidre Deacon, General Manager and Channel Chief, ViewSonic Canada. “Our Canadian team is laser-focused on providing the tools, inventory, and support necessary to drive growth for our partners. By bringing fulfillment and sales resources closer to our customers, we’re not just improving logistics, we’re solidifying our promise to be a reliable and responsive partner in the Canadian market.”

Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, ViewSonic will continue to support resellers through their distribution partners of choice, but now with factory-direct, in-country inventory providing same and next-day shipping on in-stock items, along with aggressive new pricing, promotions and programs.

ViewSonic has also opened a new fully equipped demo centre in Toronto, marking a strategic addition to its Canadian channel operations. Purpose-built to serve both channel partners and customers, the centrally located facility offers hands-on access to ViewSonic’s latest display innovations. Visitors to the demo centre can experience ViewSonic’s cutting-edge display technologies firsthand, including the latest Direct View LED displays, including its innovative foldable LDS model, and its industry-leading interactive flat panel series. All featured solutions will showcase the brand’s commitment to immersive, collaborative solutions across education, enterprise, and commercial sectors.

“The Toronto demo center is more than just a showroom; it’s a dedicated space for our partners to bring their clients and showcase the real-world impact of ViewSonic solutions. This hands-on experience is crucial for demonstrating our combined capabilities, fostering collaboration and reinforcing our commitment to helping our partners grow their business with us,” says Deacon.

Direct View LED Displays

ViewSonic’s demo centre will showcase models from its award-winning line of Direct View LED displays including the LDS138-151 foldable all-in-one digital signage solution kit that includes a 135” Direct View LED Display, mobile cart, and flight case. With full HD resolution, 1.5mm fine pixel pitch, 450-nit high brightness, 3,840Hz ultra-fast refresh rate, and 120% Rec.709 wide color gamut the display delivers stunning visuals. Pre-assembled and mounted on the included cart, the mobile solution can be setup and used within a few minutes. Glue-on-Board (GOB) LED surface treatment delivers an IP54 rating for enhanced protection from collisions, dust and moisture. Ideal for engaging audiences everywhere including high-end board rooms, reception areas, auditoriums, and other large venues. communications.

Interactive Flat Panel Displays including the New IFP34 Series

The new IFP34 Series of interactive flat panel displays will also be showcased, combining ultra-responsive interactivity, enhanced collaboration features, enterprise-grade security, and industry-leading energy efficiency. The IFP34 series is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch models. Designed for education and corporate environments, these interactive flat panels deliver intuitive collaboration, advanced security, seamless integration, and significant energy savings.

To find out more about ViewSonic, its display solutions and channel programs, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube, X and Instagram.