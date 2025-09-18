Jennifer Leggio, is the new Senior Vice President of Marketing and Revenue Operations for QuSecure.

In this interview, Jennifer talked about her extensive background in cybersecurity marketing and her recent transition to QuSecure. She shared insights from her 25-year career, including significant roles at Fortinet and Sourcefire. Jennifer addressed the pressing challenges posed by quantum computing, particularly its potential to undermine existing encryption methods, coining the term “cryptographic debt” to describe the lack of awareness among organizations regarding their encryption practices. She emphasized the urgency for organizations to conduct discovery inventories to assess their current encryption status and prepare for future quantum threats, noting that QuSecure is offering tools to assist qualified entities in transitioning to quantum-safe security measures.