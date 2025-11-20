Guest: James Chalmers, Channel Account Manager – Canada, of Bitdefender, a multinational cybersecurity technology company that develops and delivers a wide range of security products and services for consumers, small businesses, and large enterprises globally.

James provided insights into Bitdefender’s strategic investments in Canada, highlighting new hires to support the Canadian channel and detailing the Gravity Zone platform as a cost-effective solution for smaller security teams. He also introduced Phaser, a new product with real-time anti-malware and anti-ransomware features.

