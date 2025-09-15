Guest: Michael Becce, CEO of MRB Public Relations, a company which provides PR and communications services specifically for companies in the technology, information technology, and cybersecurity sectors.

Michael emphasized the importance of public relations in helping MSPs effectively communicate their value propositions, noting that many rely on a limited client base and fail to market themselves adequately. He shared a successful case of a press release that garnered significant media coverage for a small MSSP, illustrating how visibility can attract new business and partnerships.

