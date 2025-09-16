ConnectSecure recently launched Professional Services Suite and Boot Camp to help MSPs build profitable vulnerability management practices.

Peter Bellini, CEO of the company talked about ConnectSecure’s recent advancements and strategic direction in the cybersecurity sector. He detailed the company’s growth, including the opening of a new office in Tampa and the consolidation of five products into a single cybersecurity scanner designed to enhance vulnerability management for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). By leveraging AI, the scanner aims to reduce alert fatigue, allowing MSPs to concentrate on the most critical vulnerabilities.

