Jentic, an agentic AI company building the integration layer for thousands of standardized APIs and workflows recently announced a major improvement for the agentic ecosystem that tackles one of its biggest issues: API credential security. With this upgrade, credentials and access control are no longer handled by individual agents. Instead, they’re managed on a secure server that takes care of authentication, permissions, and API execution all in one place.

In this discussion, Sean Blanchfield, Co-Founder and CEO, outlined his company’s mission to create a reliable connection layer for AI agents to interface with various APIs, emphasizing the importance of security and compliance due to the sensitive nature of the data involved. He explored the complexities of managing AI agents within business operations, particularly the security challenges such as automated phishing and prompt injection attacks. He also noted the high failure rate of AI initiatives in companies, advocating for a structured approach to implementation that includes a central gatekeeper system to control data access.

He also talked about the potential for AI-native companies, where interconnected AI processes manage business functions, with humans primarily overseeing the system rather than executing tasks. Sean also described Jentic’s phased deployment strategy, which involves creating a sandbox environment for testing and refining AI agents.

