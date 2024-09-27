TraceLink, the world’s largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform, has announced the second generation of its ecosystem and partner program, Opus PartnerLink. The newly expanded program offers multi-enterprise and no-code capabilities not found anywhere else in supply chain management and gives solution, technology, and service partners unique opportunities to assist companies with the digitalization of their end-to-end supply networks.

Shabbir Dahod, CEO of TraceLink. shared insights about the complexities and challenges within supply chains and TraceLink’s PartnerLink program. He outlined the program’s essential components, including platform access, documentation, the AI assistant, pricing model, and the digital collaboration portal.