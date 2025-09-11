Guest: Michael Roach, Partner Account Executive at ITCloud, a cloud services provider and distributor that primarily works with and empowers a network of IT resellers, MSPs, and other channel partners.

Michael outlines ITCloud’s new solutions, as well as the company’s strategy of fostering partnerships with vendors like AvePoint and Acronis, which facilitate a user-friendly partner portal and transparent billing.

