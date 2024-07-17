Loftware just released a report that looks at the benefits of cloud labeling when organizations are thinking about boosting their supply chain. As well as offering channel partners ways to mitigate risk, the cloud offers them an excellent opportunity to expand their business with existing customers and find completely new opportunities.

Paul Vogt, Director, Channel Programs and Strategies at Loftware, discussed various topics related to supply chain management. He delved into the significance of barcode and RFID labels in ensuring successful shipment and delivery of products within the supply chain, highlighting the need for standardization to prevent confusion and ensure successful product identification. He also discussed the significance of sustainable packaging and labeling in supply chain management, emphasizing the role of channel partners in providing expertise in recyclable materials and adhesives for labels.

The conversation then shifted to the multifaceted benefits of traceability in the supply chain, driven by regulations such as the FSMA, and its significance in ensuring food safety, eliminating contamination, and providing transparency for fair trade products. The meeting also touched upon the transformative impact of AI on industries and the imperative for businesses to embrace change and innovation. Paul and Julian emphasized the need for channel partners to understand and adapt to the evolving technology landscape, particularly in the context of local manufacturing and supply chain rethinking.

