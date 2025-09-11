Guest: Black Lemonade, an organization supporting underserved youth.

Candid conversation with Kia, an intern at Black Lemonade, a specific, solution-oriented non-profit organization dedicated to supporting underserved and minority youth. Their core mission is to “turn lemons into lemonade” for minority and underserved communities. They aim to provide ongoing support to young people by educating and equipping them with the tools they need to reach their full potential. Black Lemonade offers programs designed to build essential life skills and qualities for the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

