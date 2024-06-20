Interview with Marco La Vecchia, CRO at Produce8.

Produce8 is a work analytics application to help businesses improve productivity.

The company recently announced the launch of its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. This initiative is designed to enable MSPs to offer their clients Produce8’s advanced work analytics tools, enhancing productivity, optimizing operations, and improving employee experience.

Produce8 offers detailed insights and analytics for organizations to make data-driven decisions to help them address the challenges that impair productivity and empower individual employees with tools to manage their workday more effectively.

The Produce8 MSP Partner Program offers MSPs significant value by differentiating their business, offering a new recurring revenue stream, and increasing the value they provide to their customers. It allows MSPs to move from advising purely on technology-related investments to providing strategic input on factors that impact employee-related costs, which are four times higher than IT-related expenditures. The overlap between people and technology is something MSPs have not yet been able to address with their vCIO consulting practices.

Find out more at www.produce8.com

