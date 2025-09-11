Abstract Security, a leader in streaming-first security data operations, announced the launch of its PAINT Partner Program (Partnerships, Alliances, and INTegrations). The PAINT program is designed to empower resellers, MSPs, MSSPs, and technology integrators to deliver differentiated cybersecurity solutions and accelerate revenue growth through collaboration with one of the industry’s fastest-growing security innovators.

Mike Anderson, VP, Business Development at Abstract Security, introduced the program, which aims to foster collaboration among partners to effectively tackle complex security challenges. He also highlighted the increasing role of AI in cybersecurity, stressing the necessity for organizations to adapt to new tools while balancing capabilities against threats from malicious actors.

