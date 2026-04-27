Guest: Gabriel Bergeron, Partner Channel Executive at ITCloud, a cloud services provider and distributor that primarily works with and empowers a network of IT resellers, MSPs, and other channel partners.

Gabriel discussed IT Cloud’s recent product additions and its major effort to integrate an acquired marketplace into a unified MSP-facing platform. He described new vendors recently added to the catalog and said the company is ramping toward a larger AppDirect marketplace after the 2022 acquisition. He emphasized that the integration effort prioritizes support and simplicity so MSPs can manage multiple services from a single console, reducing the need to operate across 20–25 different consoles or many separate portals.

See more interviews with IT Cloud here.