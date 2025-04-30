Special Guest: Rich Dean, Senior Director of Product Management, Syncro

Rich talked about his role at Syncro, particularly in the context of the company’s upcoming launch of XMM (Extended Monitoring and Management), a unified IT and security management platform developed through a collaboration with Microsoft, and its strategic shift towards becoming a Microsoft-centric independent software vendor (ISV).

Rich also addressed the challenges faced by MSPs, particularly the need for modernization in Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) tools. He spoke about the overwhelming number of tools that MSPs currently manage, which complicates operations and can lead to burnout. He highlighted the importance of adapting to evolving cybersecurity threats, especially in identity management, and acknowledged the transformative role of AI in the industry.

He also detailed Syncro’s initiatives, including the introduction of security baselines and a custom synchronization tool, which are designed to streamline user onboarding and improve security management.

Key Features and Benefits of XMM

Simplify Operations- Reduces tech stack complexity by consolidating IT management, security, and automation into a single platform.

Reduces tech stack complexity by consolidating IT management, security, and automation into a single platform. Strengthens Security- Automates Microsoft 365 compliance monitoring, security hygiene, and risk assessments, helping MSPs improve customers’ Secure Score and CIS compliance while discovering new revenue opportunities.

Automates Microsoft 365 compliance monitoring, security hygiene, and risk assessments, helping MSPs improve customers’ Secure Score and CIS compliance while discovering new revenue opportunities. Scale Efficiently- Enables MSPs to expand operations without increasing labor costs due to integrated service automation, ticketing, and Microsoft 365 multi-tenant management.

XMM is available immediately, with additional features rolling out through 2025. MSPs looking to streamline operations, enhance security, and drive business growth can learn more at www.syncromsp.com.

Click here for previous interviews with Syncro.