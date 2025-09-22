Guest: Kam Ismail, Partner Sales Manager at Check Point, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for governments and enterprises globally.

Kam talked about Check Point’s role in the channel and how the company collaborates with managed service providers (MSPs), expanding its product range to include email security (through the successful acquisition of Avanon) and security posture management. He also highlighted the ease of deployment for MSPs and the critical need to combat phishing attacks prevalent in email communications.

Meet many more at ChannelNext West on Oct. 23-24, in downtown Calgary, Alberta! Register now to save!