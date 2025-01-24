Conversation with Douglas McKee, Executive Director of Threat Research at SonicWall, a company helping organizations of all shapes and sizes stay successful and secure.

Doug discussed predictions for 2025 and the rapid advancements in the field. He highlighted the significant role of AI in enhancing the sophistication of cyberattacks, noting that threat actors are constantly innovating for financial gain. He conversation underscored the need for businesses to remain vigilant and proactive in their cybersecurity strategies.

Doug and Julian also explored the implications of quantum computing for cybersecurity, acknowledging the advancements made in 2024 while reassuring that immediate risks for 2025 are manageable. Doug pointed out the potential for hybrid attacks that combine quantum computing and AI, which could threaten previously secure systems. They discussed the troubling trend of collaboration between state-sponsored actors and cybercriminal organizations, which complicates threat attribution and enhances the efficiency of attacks. This partnership raises concerns for businesses trying to protect themselves in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Some of the predictions from SonicWall:

Advances in Quantum Computing Will Redefine Security Strategies

In 2025, the intersection of evolving cyber threats and quantum advancements will redefine security strategies, pushing innovation and international policy developments to safeguard critical systems and data. The focus will be on anticipating hybrid attacks that combine traditional tactics with advanced technology, reshaping the global cyber landscape.

Detecting Attack Origins Will Become Increasingly Difficult

The line between state and criminal operations will continue to blur further, making it increasingly challenging to attribute attacks. This may prompt stronger international collaboration on cybercrime policy, but effective attribution will remain a core challenge. Governments and private organizations must adapt to this evolving threat landscape, focusing more on proactive intelligence sharing and threat-hunting to disrupt collaborative efforts before they impact critical sectors.

2025 Will See the Rise of Quantum-Resistant Cryptography

While large-scale quantum decryption of algorithms like RSA or AES is unlikely in 2025, targeted attacks on specific or older cryptographic implementations may become more advanced. Despite ongoing “quantum apocalypse” fears being overstated, developing quantum-resistant cryptography will remain a priority for researchers and organizations as part of long-term resilience planning. Governments and private sectors will boost investments in post-quantum solutions, emphasizing broader cybersecurity measures to address potential early threats.

AI Will Augment Cybersecurity Protection Efforts Without Replacing Humans

AI will be a defensive tool and a strategic force multiplier in 2025. It will enable organizations to stay one step ahead of state-sponsored criminals, adapt to quantum threats, and protect critical infrastructure in an increasingly hostile threat landscape. AI’s continuous learning, predictive power, and automation will continue to redefine cybersecurity without replacing the human element, making it essential for both offense and defense to embrace and leverage as a tool in their tool belt.

