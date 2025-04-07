ESET has announced a series of updates to its business portfolio and the ESET PROTECT Platform to support MSPs and channel partners across North America.

Meeting the challengesMSPs shoulder the dual responsibility of growing their business while ensuring robust cybersecurity for their clients — a task that can be challenging. Multilayered prevention-first security is now taking center stage, as basic solutions are no longer sufficient. Protecting clients with thousands of endpoints requires swift detection and response, leaving little room for error.At the same time, channels are grappling with the increasing complexity of IT infrastructure, shortage of skilled IT professionals, and growing market competition pressing on prices, product quality, and business flexibility. With MSPs and channel partners in mind, ESET has introduced significant updates to its business portfolio to meet their demands:

Enhanced MDR for MSPs address the cybersecurity skills gap, enabling MSPs to function as managed security service providers for their clients, regardless of size. This advanced MDR service enables MSPs to detect and respond to security incidents in an average of 20 minutes.

Ransomware Remediation is a next-gen cybersecurity feature that helps MSPs and channel companies to quickly prevent and remediate ransomware attacks against their clients. Ransomware Remediation creates secure backups of critical data and allows automated file recovery and restoration. It complements ESET’s existing real-time Ransomware Shield and minimizes downtime and costs for clients. Ransomware Remediation is a free addition for channel partners’ customers with ESET PROTECT Advanced tier and above.

ESET Cloud Office Security has been improved, now including new anti-spoofing capabilities to detect and block impostor messages and homoglyph protection to identify disguised malicious domains and URLs. With these new features, MSPs can more easily prevent phishing attacks that keep plaguing their clients’ mailboxes, looking to extract sensitive information like account credentials.

ESET AI Advisor is now available to a broader range of ESET EDR/XDR customers, including those with ESET PROTECT Enterprise, ESET PROTECT Elite, and ESET PROTECT MDR subscriptions. New performance updates have also been announced.

“At ESET, we understand the critical challenges MSPs face in today’s fast-evolving cybersecurity landscape, from tackling talent shortages to scaling services for diverse clients,” said Michal Jankech, Vice President of Enterprise & SMB/MSP at ESET. “By integrating advanced AI capabilities, and providing tailored training programs, we empower our partners in North America to deliver exceptional protection, build trust with their clients, and grow their businesses. Our commitment is to ensure MSPs have the tools and support they need to stay ahead of emerging threats and drive long-term success,” he added.

These new features and enhancements improve channel business offerings leading to increased profitability and stronger, trust-based relationships with customers. Tools like the ESET AI Advisor reduce the complexity of cybersecurity, and the availability of ESET MDR for MSPs enables partners to be more flexible when scaling their services to meet the needs of both small and mid-sized customers.

ESET has long recognized the value of channel partnerships, and this update underscores its dedication to equipping MSPs with the solutions they need to thrive.

For more information about the ESET PROTECT Platform, please visit www.eset.com