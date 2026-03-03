Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced the launch of a dedicated Canada data region for its Check Point Web Application Firewall (WAF), ensuring that all configurations, logs, and security processing remain fully within Canada.

This launch enables Canadian organizations, particularly those in regulated industries, to meet strict data residency, privacy, and sovereignty requirements, while maintaining enterprise-grade application and API security. Organizations can now protect applications and APIs within Canada using Check Point’s AI-powered Web Application Firewall to stop threats early, reduce compliance complexity, and eliminate cross-border data exposure. The Launch highlights Check Point’s continued investment in locally hosted security aligned with national regulations.

Key benefits of the Canada data region include:

-Full Canadian data residency for logs, configurations, and inspection dat

-Local performance with reduced latency

-Prevention-first security that blocks known and unknown threats

-Reduced operational overhead and improved security efficiency

This milestone is particularly significant for finance, healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure organizations that must comply with increasingly stringent regulatory and privacy frameworks.

“Canadian organizations increasingly require security solutions that keep sensitive data within national borders without compromising protection quality or performance,” said Robert Falzon, Head of Engineering for Check Point in Canada. “Our new Canada data region delivers full data residency combined with validated AI-driven prevention, giving customers both compliance confidence and measurable security effectiveness.”

Check Point WAF leverages AI-powered, prevention-first architecture to protect applications and APIs from both known and zero-day threats — without relying on signatures, emergency patching, or manual rule tuning. Key performance highlights include:

99.5% detection rate with near-zero false positives 90%+ of deployments operating in full prevention mode Fully automated protection requiring no manual tuning Proactive blocking of zero-day attacks in advance

Its effectiveness has been validated through the WAF Comparison Project 2026, which assessed 14 leading WAF vendors under real-world conditions. Check Point WAF has also been recognized as a Leader/Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar and included in the Gartner WAAP Market Guide.

Check Point WAF’s Canada data region is now available for eligible customers and partners.