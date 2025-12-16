Adam Bennett, CO-Founder and CEO of Surestack, discussed his company’s competitive advantages, including strong connections in the Department of Defense and large enterprises, as well as its unique self-healing technology, which positions it favorably against competitors.

He also provided an overview of SureStack’s focus on identifying vulnerabilities in security stacks, aiming to simplify the role of CISOs through AI-driven solutions.

