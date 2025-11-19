Guests: Fred Patterson, Canadian Ecosystem Leader at Red Hat and Mary Whittle, CEO and Founder of START NØW

The discussion centered on the imperative for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) to adopt sustainability practices, a transition currently hampered by a lack of expert guidance on corporate boards. Mary Whittle introduced her “Start Now” platform, a subscription-based, practical tool designed to guide SMBs through developing sustainability plans, policies, and reporting structures.

Fred and Mary explored the business case, noting that “green hushing” (companies going quiet about sustainability) is occurring, but the work is still critical, especially as large organizations now require sustainability documentation from their SMB supply chain. Whittle cited compelling statistics showing that a vendor’s sustainability platform is increasingly essential for IT purchasing decisions.