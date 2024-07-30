Fred Patterson, Canadian Ecosystem Leader at Red Hat, and Michael Kennedy, VP Solutions Architecture at Red Hat partner, Arctiq, provided a comprehensive overview of their participation in the latest Red Hat Summit in Denver, detailing the event’s thematic focus on AI and virtualization.

Michael discussed the significance of application modernization and virtualization strategies for organizations. Fred underscored the collaborative nature of delivering solutions to customers and highlighted the core solutions and platforms offered by Red Hat, optimized for AI. The discussion also touched on the need for customers to understand the AI journey and the importance of risk mitigation in adopting AI technologies. Patterson announced the Red Hat Summit Connects events across Canada this fall. Find out more at https://www.redhat.com/en/summit/connect/na