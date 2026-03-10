We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Reem Gedeon, SVP and GM Canada of Insight, talked about the company’s evolution from a VAR/reseller into a solutions integrator and described an “AI-first, human-led” approach focused on outcome-based engagements and partner ecosystems. She explained internal transformation efforts including a company-wide “flight academy” to build AI skills, Insight acting as client zero, and the launch of Insight AI to deliver production-grade solutions with governance, security, and measurable ROI.

Reem introduced Prism, an internal prioritization tool used to evaluate business priorities, data estate readiness, measurability, and adoption metrics to select high-value use cases. She also talked about the rapid pace of AI change, the need for leadership adoption and workforce redesign to amplify human work, and the imperative to embed cybersecurity into modernization efforts.

