Presenter: Jason Rorie, Founder and CEO of Triad Infosec

Jason Rorie shared his journey from military service to establishing a successful managed service provider (MSP) firm, detailing the transformation of his company from a break-fix IT support model to one centered on governance, risk, and compliance (GRC). He highlighted the challenges MSPs face in demonstrating the value of their services to clients amidst rapid technological advancements and the increasing importance of compliance due to evolving regulations.

He further delved into the complexities of compliance services within the MSP industry, emphasizing the necessity for MSPs to adapt to new regulatory landscapes, particularly concerning cyber insurance. He also noted the potential repercussions of non-compliance, such as claim denials, and stressed the importance of proactive navigation through these changes.

To learn more, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/vendor/triad/