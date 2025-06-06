Sase Janki, CEO of J-SAS, talked about the challenges organizations face regarding cybersecurity protection and compliance. He identified three major pain points: the fragmentation caused by multiple tools complicating compliance efforts, audit hesitancy stemming from uncertainty about compliance status, and the complexity and cost of traditional Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) tools that deter smaller organizations from pursuing compliance initiatives. He cautioned against a checkbox mentality and emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach that includes ongoing monitoring and automated evidence collection.

Sase also underscored the critical role of compliance for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), asserting that it is essential for demonstrating security capabilities and creating new revenue streams. He proposed a strategy for MSPs to conduct compliance assessments, which could reveal security gaps and lead to additional service offerings. Compliance should be viewed as a structured approach to managing security needs rather than an overwhelming task.

