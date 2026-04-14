As organizations rush toward AI adoption, RecordPoint is stepping in to solve the data mess that holds them back. In this interview, Craig Taylor, new head of North American channel, explained how the company is redefining governance for the world’s most regulated entities. Rather than forcing expensive data migrations, RecordPoint’s ‘manage-in-place’ model plugs directly into existing silos to classify data and enforce retention policies. In 2026, the biggest risk is AI accessing sensitive data it shouldn’t see; RecordPoint’s permissions-assurance layer solves this by securing the data at the source. With a track record of managing hundreds of millions of documents for clients like the City of New York, RecordPoint is now opening its doors to new partners, offering a robust strategy for resellers ready to lead the conversation on compliance and AI risk.