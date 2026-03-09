ESET announced the opening of applications for its Women in Cybersecurity North American Scholarship, launching on International Women’s Day in alignment with the 2026 theme, #GiveToGain. Now entering its 11th year, the program continues ESET’s longstanding commitment to support and empower women pursuing careers in cybersecurity through financial assistance, mentorship, and community-building.

Originally established in 2016 in the United States and expanded to Canada in 2021, ESET’s Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship was one of the earliest initiatives of its kind in the industry. In Canada alone, the program has awarded more than $50,000 to 14 women, expanding from one $5,000 award in its first year to $15,000 across three scholarships today. Many recipients have gone on to build successful careers in cybersecurity and technology.

“Supporting this scholarship has been one of the initiatives I’m most proud of at ESET,” says Bob Bonneau, Country Manager at ESET Canada. “When we launched in Canada in 2021, we hoped it would spark interest and create opportunities, and we’ve seen that with the level of extraordinary talent it has attracted. Their talent reaffirms why this investment matters. When we support emerging professionals, we’re building a stronger, more resilient cybersecurity community for the years ahead.”

The need for continued action remains clear. According to the most recent (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study, approximately 22% of the global cybersecurity workforce is comprised of women, a sign of gradual progress but continued underrepresentation across the industry. In Canada, women account for 21.2% of cybersecurity professionals, underscoring the need for initiatives to expand access and strengthen the talent pipeline. As emerging technologies like AI reshape the threat landscape, a diversity of perspectives is critical to developing ethical and effective solutions.

For the 2026 application cycle, ESET Canada will award three $5,000 awards to applicants demonstrating strong technical aptitude, leadership potential, and a commitment to cybersecurity.

“I would strongly encourage women interested in cybersecurity to apply for the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship,” says Constance Prevot, 2025 Trailblazer Award recipient. “Receiving this support was a defining moment in my journey. As a student in Canada, it affirmed that women have an important role to play in shaping the future of cybersecurity. Support like this builds confidence, expands opportunity and strengthens the broader cybersecurity community.”

DETAILS AND HOW TO APPLY

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 round and submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. PT April 8, 2026. Applicants can learn more about the scholarships and submit their application by visiting ESET’s dedicated webpages. If you’re a Canadian student, apply here. Questions? Email us at CA-scholarship@eset.com [Canada-only inquiries] with any questions.



