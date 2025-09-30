Bob Layton is a regular on e-channelnews. You can check out his many previous interviews here.

Having recently joined Apptega as Chief Revenue Officer, Bob talked about the company’s innovative approach to governance, risk, and compliance, emphasizing that compliance should be viewed as an ongoing commitment to cybersecurity rather than a mere audit requirement. He noted a trend away from outdated compliance management methods, such as spreadsheets, towards integrated platforms that offer real-time reporting and collaboration. He also discussed the increasing importance of digital footprints in insurance assessments, advocating for a proactive compliance strategy among Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to enhance their operations and client relationships.