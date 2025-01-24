Greg Sullivan, Founding Partner of CIOSO Global, shared his extensive background in the field, detailing his transition from software development to cybersecurity roles, including significant positions with the Department of Defense and Carnival Corporation. He introduced CIOSO Global, a company dedicated to providing cybersecurity expertise to smaller businesses, highlighting the increasing commercial significance of cybersecurity. CIOSO comes from Portuguese which means Mindfulness.

Julian and Greg addressed the complexities of modern cybercrime, particularly the influence of AI and the collaboration between various actors. They noted that many organizations still lack fundamental cybersecurity measures and often do not invest in protections until after experiencing a breach. Greg pointed out the critical role of risk management discussions among business leaders and the insurance industry’s growing involvement in assessing cybersecurity maturity. Both speakers acknowledged that no business is immune to cyber threats and emphasized the need for proactive measures and education to mitigate vulnerabilities.