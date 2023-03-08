Jose Rangel is Vice President of Global Channels at Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions. A B2B cloud and data management industry veteran, Rangel has a proven track record of building, leading, and managing vendor sales channels across the U.S. and EMEA, and will be responsible for global channel growth.

Rangel has more than 18 years of channel leadership experience revamping and transitioning channel programs from fulfillment models to partner proactive ecosystems, increasing partner-initiated pipeline and robust deal registration co-sell opportunities by more than 50%. He has worked with established channels from EMC to start-ups like Nasuni, Datadobi, and HYCU, and has extensive experience building global partner ecosystems with VARs, service providers, system integrators, and value-added distributors. Rangel and his channel programs have been recognized multiple times by leading channel publications.

“Syxsense is fundamentally changing how organizations manage and secure endpoints, and this presents amazing opportunities for channel partners and MSPs that are looking to give customers new solutions that save time and money, while increasing security and management efficacy,” said Jose Rangel, VP of Global Channels at Syxsense. “The company is experiencing massive growth, driven by real product innovation. I’m excited to step in and work with the team to help further expand a channel organization that will drive sales, empower partners, and ensure customers success.”