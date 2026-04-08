Kyndryl Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Kyndryl, announced its third-year global grant recipients, expanding the program to 13 countries – introducing France and Mexico – and reinforcing its long-term commitment to advancing cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI) skills development worldwide.

The latest Kyndryl Foundation grant portfolio continues to support existing, multi-year grantees while welcoming new organizations that emphasize cybersecurity and AI training, digital inclusion, and workforce readiness. Kyndryl Foundation is focused on supporting programs that build in-demand digital skills and connect people to meaningful employment opportunities through independent, nonprofit-led initiatives, with an anticipated impact on well over 100,000 people worldwide.

“As we enter the third year of Kyndryl Foundation grants program, our focus is on deepening impact and strengthening digital skills development in the communities in which we operate,” said Una Pulizzi, President of Kyndryl Foundation and Global Head of Corporate Affairs at Kyndryl. “We are proud to help create more pathways for individuals to enter meaningful careers in cybersecurity and AI.”

Strengthening global skills commitments

Kyndryl Foundation grants will fund programs that deliver practical, hands‑on training, along with mentoring and job‑readiness support – delivered and administered by independent nonprofit organizations preparing participants for career opportunities in the digital economy. Several of these programs directly support government-led skills pledges, contributing to national and regional workforce initiatives.

Learn more about Kyndryl Foundation’s commitment to addressing the global skills shortage in cybersecurity and AI at www.kyndryl.org.