Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), recently announced a new vice president of marketing, Bryce Roberts. In his role, Roberts will lead the entire marketing effort with a focus on driving Axcient’s accelerating growth.

Roberts has close to 15 years of experience leading Marketing teams and comes with expertise in demand gen, digital marketing, automation, and BCDR through the IT channel at companies like SolarWinds and N-able. As a Marketing leader, Roberts has enabled teams to achieve high revenue growth in the B2B SaaS industry and is skilled in global go-to-market strategy, revenue optimization, and competitive market positioning. Throughout his career, Roberts has led large, global teams with world-class platforms and marketing techniques.

Thousands of MSPs have benefited from Axcient’s technology, enablement, and support. With x360Recover, Axcient partners have seen increased security, more efficiencies, and less training required for their technicians. Flexible deployment options in x360Recover continue to enable operational maturity and is solving multiple use-cases with one solution. The Marketing team at Axcient will continue to tell the partner success stories through Roberts’ leadership and enhance the entire Marketing engine through communications, tracking metrics, and streamlining internal processes to achieve success.

“I am excited to lead an already high-performing Marketing team into the company’s next phase of growth alongside the incredible Axcient leadership team,” said Roberts. “Axcient’s vision to cure data loss is a cornerstone in how we can enable MSPs to secure and grow their businesses. I have a passion for discovering new ways we can help MSPs secure their clients with Axcient’s full line of products and services, and I look forward to working with our partners.”

To learn more about Axcient, visit www.axcient.com. To check out upcoming MSP Xperience event on October 12th, please click here.