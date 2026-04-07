The Reseller Choice Awards are Canada’s most established and largest channel-voted awards for the IT industry. What makes these awards unique is that they are 100% determined by the channel community. Unlike other awards that use a panel of judges, these are based purely on the votes of Canadian MSPs, VARs, and IT Solution Providers. Here is one winner:

HP Canada outpaced 2025 targets by expanding its partner network to 500+ local providers and shifting into a high-execution market model. Despite this success, John Cammalleri, VP Commercial Channels, anticipates supply chain unpredictability lasting through 2026 as the company is managing custom-config risks accordingly. To maintain momentum, HP is prioritizing partner enablement through the new Amplify AI track and its secure edge ‘Workplace Experience’ solutions.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit: https://www.e-channelnews.com/the-channels-best-2025-recognizing-excellence-in-the-it-industry/