Tufin, a leader in network and cloud security policy automation, recently announced that it has added Brian Costello to its team as Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances. An experienced leader with a track record of scaling partner programs, Brian will spearhead Tufin’s efforts to expand its global channel, MSSP, and alliances ecosystem, develop close relationships with SASE, cloud, microsegmentation, and firewall technology partners, and accelerate channel-driven growth.

In this interview, Brian shared insights into his vision for enhancing partner engagement, particularly focusing on Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). He discussed his plans to launch a specialized MSSP program and a new partner program in June, aimed at providing greater customization based on partner needs. He also emphasized the integration of AI to streamline processes, making it easier for partners to access information and support, ultimately creating a more efficient experience for Tufin’s partners.

