Guest: Peter Gourri, ICF Executive Coach for MSPs at Alpha Dog Insights, a coaching and consulting company for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Peter presented his company’s services designed to enhance the operations of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). He detailed a coaching and consulting approach that tackles both strategic challenges and the human factors that can impede success. Peter highlighted the critical role of self-awareness and professional development in driving business success.

