Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, launched the Sprinklr Unified Partners Program. The next evolution of the Sprinklr partner program integrates several new types of partners – including independent consultants, Referral Partners and Technological Solution Brokers (TSBs), and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) partners.

The Unified Partners Program will enable all Sprinklr partners to grow profits and create new revenue streams by delivering differentiated customer experience management solutions.

The Sprinklr Unified Partners Program will expand support for the partner community and enhance Sprinklr’s go-to-market strategy with the channel. The new program is a foundation, a welcome to new and existing partners, and a commitment from Sprinklr to dedicate the time and resources to necessary to scaling our partner community. It is also a reflection of the momentum Sprinklr is already seeing with the partner community.

“Since the start of our fiscal year, Sprinklr has seen tremendous momentum working with partners – especially as we continue to accelerate our growth in the CCaaS and customer service markets,” said Sprinklr Vice President of Global Partnerships, Jay Vigeland, who oversees the unified partner team at Sprinklr. “The Sprinklr partner ecosystem is one of the most diverse in the industry, and together we can holistically serve our enterprise customers around the world. This fiscal year, we have more than doubled partner-sourced pipeline. The launch of the Unified Partners Program will help us continue to build on this foundation for growth.”

