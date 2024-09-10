Chris Camacho was recently named COO of Abstract Security, a company building the future of AI enabled security operations.

In this interview, Chris discussed the company’s go-to-market strategy and the unique aspects of their security operations center platform. Chris shared insights into his role in the company, his recent hiring, and their focus on building a security operations center platform for the future, emphasizing their use of AI in cybersecurity. He also discussed the challenges encountered by Security Operations Center (SOC) teams, including the overwhelming volume of alerts, data retention concerns, and the human aspect of the job. He highlighted the necessity for solutions that can simplify and streamline the work of SOC analysts, as well as the significance of providing opportunities for talent rotation and mentorship within the SOC.

Julian and Chris also explored the company’s strategic focus on channel partnerships as the primary avenue for their go-to-market strategy. They emphasized the company’s commitment to investing in and collaborating closely with channel partners, highlighting the benefits of strong product deployment, co-marketing efforts, and reciprocal deal-making.