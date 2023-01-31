The company triples program resources and expands its team to more than 60 people. Kaseya, a leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and mid-market enterprises (MMEs), announced the expansion of the Kaseya + Datto Global Partner Program and increased investment in channel partners via doubled marketing development funds (MDF) and a larger team.

“Since the Datto acquisition, we’ve been building on their highly successful Global Partner Program to extend its benefits across all of Kaseya,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. “Today we’re excited to take the program to a whole new level with enhanced benefits across all tiers along with a significant increase in our company’s investment in the program, including growing the team that directly supports our customers to 60 world-class channel professionals.”

The Global Partner Program is a tiered system in which partners advance based on their annual spend: Silver ($1,000), Gold ($25,000), Platinum ($100,000), and Blue Diamond ($250,000). Customers can now combine their Datto and Kaseya spend, which means that many will qualify at higher levels. Customers receive free services such as enablement team support, live technical webinars, 24/7/365 customer support, free passes to industry events, and much more, depending on their level.

Voccola announced at DattoCon 2022 an increase in program resources of over 300%, allowing for more assistance in event planning and execution, as well as twice the amount of MDF to directly assist partners in the acceleration of their business. Furthermore, partners will be able to work directly with Kaseya’s MSP Enablement team to make their events and webinars more strategic in order to achieve the desired results.

The MSP Enablement team at Kaseya has grown from a three-person team under Datto to a 60-person team. This team is made up of Kaseya and Datto executives, including channel veteran and former Datto employee Matt Scully, who has returned to the organization as a senior channel development manager. We’ve also promoted three vice presidents of business development, each for a different region: Michael DePalma (North America), Greg Jones (Europe), and Shaun Witherden (Asia) (APAC). This team is solely dedicated to assisting Kaseya’s MSP partners in their success.

Powered Services Jumpstart and its marketing automation tool, which allows MSPs to customize sales sheets to their specific business, will be available to all levels. This platform will also include exclusive content to help MSPs navigate M&A transactions.

Furthermore, the company is now providing Virtual MSP Partner Days so that MSP partners can continue to learn about the ever-changing market and how to grow their business. These one-day events will include various learning tracks so that MSPs can focus their time on what will benefit their business the most, as well as must-see keynote presentations and cash prizes.

“We have grown our partner program to new heights, but we aren’t stopping there,” said Dan Tomaszewski, EVP of the Channel. “We’re going to continue innovating the program, bringing our partners things they’ve asked for – including a new tier, even higher than Blue Diamond. I’m a former MSP myself. I’ve been in your shoes and I’m going to make sure this program has everything MSPs need to grow a successful business.”