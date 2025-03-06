Victoria Dimmick is the newly appointed CEO of Titania.

Victoria Dimmick specializes in scaling high-growth technology businesses, with expertise in strategic development, corporate finance, and M&A. As COO of Netacea, she led the company’s growth in cybersecurity and enterprise markets. In her role as EVP Corporate Development at Maltego, she then went on to lead the inorganic growth of Maltego’s government and enterprise focused cybersecurity investigation platform Her background also includes the successful sale of both Piriform, makers of CCleaner to Avast Software and Intechnica to CrossLake Technologies, where she played a pivotal role, as COO in both businesses, in scaling them and taking them to exit. Victoria’s legal and corporate finance expertise further strengthens her ability to guide Titania’s growth and innovation.

In this interview, Victoria focused on her career journey and the challenges faced by women in the tech industry. She shared her transition from aspiring veterinarian and lawyer to a leadership role in technology, emphasizing the importance of resilience and passion in overcoming obstacles. She highlighted her experience as a corporate finance lawyer, which equipped her with essential problem-solving skills applicable in her tech career. Victoria encouraged individuals to embrace their authentic selves at work, fostering a collaborative environment that enhances team performance.

Victoria acknowledged the tendency for recruiters to favor candidates who resemble themselves, while asserting that leadership qualities are not inherently tied to gender. She discussed the necessity of diverse leadership to mitigate conflicts and promote balanced decision-making, particularly in the context of AI development. Victoria emphasized the importance of building strong, inclusive teams where every member feels valued and can contribute to shared goals, reinforcing the need for leaders to recruit individuals who elevate team performance.