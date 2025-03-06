Charles Ruffino is Fellow, Cloud Architecture at SoftIron, a company supplying an end-to-end data infrastructure platform.

Regarding the future of AI and cloud infrastructure, Charles emphasized the need for businesses to balance their technological investments and adopt post-quantum encryption to safeguard against emerging cybersecurity threats. He also addressed the implications of geopolitical tensions on global IT infrastructure, which could lead to fragmentation. He also talked about the impact of Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, noting potential customer loyalty issues due to expected price increases, with an estimated 30-40% of VMware customers possibly seeking alternatives.

Here are SoftIron’s Top IT/Cloud predictions for 2025:

1. AI will devour enterprise resources by Q3 2025

2. Post-quantum encryption will become mission-critical by 2027

3. Geopolitical tensions will fragment global IT infrastructure

4. Cloud-Native will replace 40% of traditional VMware deployments

5. IT talent shortage will force radical workforce reimagination

6. Consumption-based cloud models will trigger enterprise cost rebellions

7. Legacy system rewrites will accelerate as expertise retires

8. Kubernetes dominance will fracture in favor of targeted solutions

9. Shared services will collapse under their own complexity

See more on this at https://blog.softiron.com/insights/beyond-the-horizon-9-enterprise-technology-predictions-for-2025/

Compare with SoftIron’s predictions for 2024: https://www.e-channelnews.com/2024-predictions-from-softiron/