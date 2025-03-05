We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Jody Burton, CEO of Stoneworks, talked about the company’s recent recognition as one of Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies. Jody shared insights from his adventurous pursuits, such as climbing Aconcagua and plans for summit Denali, which reflect his goal-oriented mindset and desire to push personal boundaries. He also expressed a commitment to incorporating charitable elements into his future climbs, highlighting the importance of stepping away from daily routines to embrace new challenges.

Jody reflected on Stoneworks’ 25-year journey, emphasizing the company’s growth to generating nearly $150 million in annual revenue with a lean team. He acknowledged the significance of the recent award, noting that while he does not prioritize accolades, they serve as motivation for his team and enhance the company’s reputation. The conversation also touched on the importance of building trust with clients through tailored solutions and a hands-on approach, which Jody credits to his early career experiences.

Jody further explored the evolving landscape of the IT industry, particularly regarding cybersecurity and AI investments. He discussed the challenges faced by managed service providers, including compliance and profitability issues, while emphasizing the need to listen to clients to identify emerging trends.

