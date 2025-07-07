In this interview, Tracey Mead, VP Corporate Development & Strategy at Contrast Security, provided valuable insights into the representation and challenges of women in the technology sector. She noted the progress made in increasing the number of women in tech roles but highlighted ongoing difficulties in attaining management positions. She emphasized the need for effective communication and understanding diverse perspectives to support women’s career advancement. She also addressed the intimidation surrounding fields like AI and cybersecurity, advocating for initiatives that make these areas more accessible to women.

Tracey shared her personal journey into the tech industry, which began unexpectedly after a career in marine biology. She described her transition into technology as energizing and emphasized the importance of continuous learning and flexibility throughout her career. She discussed the varying company cultures regarding support for women and recommended that companies enhance transparency and communication during the hiring process and set clear expectations about the demands of IT roles to better prepare women for the industry.