Julian spoke to Michelle Accardi, CEO of Liongard, a software-as-a-service platform that provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) the power to improve profitability, mitigate cybersecurity risk and enable compliance.

Accardi is an innovative leader with more than two decades of experience growing MSPs and technology companies with an excellent track record of success. At Liongard, she will be responsible for accelerating growth and bolstering the product portfolio.

Accardi most recently served as CEO of Logically, one of the nation’s largest cybersecurity-focused MSPs, and previously as President and Chief Revenue Officer of Star2Star. In those roles, she delivered value to partners to ensure their customers received significant value from their products and services.

Accardi graduated from the University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree in political science and holds an MBA from American Intercontinental University. Mother of six children, she is an avid supporter of youth organizations, including Pop Warner sports and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.