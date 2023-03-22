Nicole Steele is Marketing and Communications Leader with a track record of driving results and revenue, surpassing lead generation goals, building strong partner relations, and developing high performance marketing teams.

Steele has more than 20 years of experience building strong partner relationships, creating programs to drive revenue for partners, enabling vendors to achieve performance goals and delivering an exceptional partner experience. She joined Aryaka in January 2022, before the launch of the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program.