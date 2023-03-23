Kimberly Simon, VP Partnerships & Alliances at ControlCase will present:

Choosing the right cybersecurity compliance framework and understanding framework baselines

How to prepare for a cybersecurity assessment

What resources are required for an assessment?

What are the different stages of an assessment?

Tips for reducing Audit Fatigue

Find out the answers to these questions and more on March 30th at the IOTSSA Cybersecurity Expo in Edison, NJ. Click here: https://iotssa.com/cybersecurity-expo-edison-2023/ for details and to sign up.