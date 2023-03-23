Kimberly Simon, VP Partnerships & Alliances at ControlCase will present:
- Choosing the right cybersecurity compliance framework and understanding framework baselines
- How to prepare for a cybersecurity assessment
- What resources are required for an assessment?
- What are the different stages of an assessment?
- Tips for reducing Audit Fatigue
Find out the answers to these questions and more on March 30th at the IOTSSA Cybersecurity Expo in Edison, NJ. Click here: https://iotssa.com/cybersecurity-expo-edison-2023/ for details and to sign up.